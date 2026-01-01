First full moon of 2026: January’s ‘Wolf Supermoon’ rises with Jupiter

First full moon of 2026 will rise this weekend appearing bigger and brighter than usual full moon. Named as “Wolf Moon,” it will pair visually with the planet Jupiter.

The Wolf Moon reaches its full phase early on Saturday, January 3 at 5:02 a.m. EST. But stargazers can catch most dramatic views later in night.

What is the best time to watch Wolf Moon?

The best time to watch is when moon rises in the eastern skey just after sunset. At that time, observers will see the glowing full moon flanked by Pollux (a bright star in the constellation Gemini) one side and Jupiter (the solar system’s largest planet) shinning brilliantly.

Why is January’s full moon named ‘Wolf Moon’?

The full moon earns the name “Wolf Moon” from longstanding traditions in North America, where January was associated with the howling of wolves during the harsh midwinter months. Other historical names include the Cold Moon, Hard Moon, and Moon After Yule in parts of Europe.

January’s full moon is also a supermoon meaning it occurs near perigee. Perigee is the point in the moon’s orbit when it is closest to Earth.

Resultantly, it will appear slightly larger and up to 30% brighter than a typical full moon. This is the fourth consecutive supermoon but the first of 2026. The last supermoon was spotted in November.

Additionally, the Wolf Moon coincides closely with Earth’s perihelion, closest annual approach to the sun, which occurs just days later.

How to watch January’s full moon?

From the Northern Hemisphere, it will also trace the highest arc across the night sky of any full moon this year, staying visible longer than usual. There’s no need for telescope to watch full moon. To watch it with best experience, find an open, east-facing location at moonrise and watch as the Wolf Supermoon climbs into the twilight, ushering in 2026 with a striking cosmic display.