Rhea Seehorn, Sarah Snook shakes 2026 Emmy race after Critics Choice Awards

Rhea Seaborn and Sarah Snook caused major disturbance at the Critics' Choice Awards with their unexpected win.

Seaborn won her first-ever Best Actress in a Drama Series award. She received the award for her role in Pluribus, which was widely taken as a surprise, as she triumphed over the expected winners of the night.

She won against stars like Kathy Bates (Matlock), Britt Lower (Severance), Carrie Coon (The Gilded Age), Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us), and Keri Russell (The Diplomat).

The show follows the story of a novelist, Carol Sturka (Seehorn), who remains unaffected by an alien virus that turns humanity into a peaceful hive mind. The hive seeks to assimilate the few immune individuals like her.

On the other hand, Snook also took home Best Actress in a limited series or TV Movie for mystery thriller All Her Fault.

She played Marissa Irvine, a mother whose son disappeared during a playdate, leading to an intense investigation and filled with suspicion and blame.

Snook won against Jessica Biel (The Better Sister), Meghann Fahy (Sirens), Michelle Williams (Dying for Sex), Robin Wright (The Girlfriend) and Renee Zellweger (Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy).

This is the third time she has received the accolade. Earlier, she won two for Succession.

The reason behind how their victory will shake up the 2026 Emmys is that the majority of the time, the Critics' Choice Awards predict Emmy winners, especially in the early seasons.

Hence after their win, Seehorn is now seen as the frontrunner for Outstanding lead actress in Drama Series and Snook in the Limited Series/TV Movie Actress category.