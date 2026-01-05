GTA 6 delayed again? Gaming insider sparks fear with $80 price leak

GTA 6 buzz is building as the new year begins, but a recent poll has left fans wondering if another delay is on the horizon.

GTA 6, which is now scheduled to be rolled out on November 19, 2026, as announced by Rockstar Games, after having been delayed twice, was first set for a May 26, 2026, release, before it was delayed in October due to ongoing development needs, pushing the launch to November 19, 2026.

A recent poll by YouTuber DarkViperAU spotlights the gaming community’s uncertainty about whether the GTA 6 launch date remains as promised or another delay is on the cards for GTA fans.

The results show a surprising 80% of anxious fans foreseeing another delay.

Besides this, rumors are also swirling that the game could cost $80, generating debate within the gaming community.

Let’s find out what’s buzzing.

Tom Henderson appeared on the latest episode of Insider Gaming, stating, “I think Rockstar is confident enough now that it will release this year,” while also adding the game could temporarily strain internet infrastructure due to high demand.

Is GTA 6’s $80 price tag real?

Tom Henderson also revealed details about the potential price hike, suggesting that the base game could cost $80, a step above the $70 standard seen in AAA titles.

In addition, it could range from $100 to $130, with a collector’s edition possibly hitting $300.

Speaking around the 52-minute mark, Henderson predicted that GTA VI would launch at $80, similar to Nintendo’s strategy of rolling out the much-anticipated Mario Kart World last year at the same price tag.