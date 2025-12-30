Will GTA 6 really be delayed until 2027? here's what we know

GTA 6 fans are again struck with online rumors of another delay until 2027.

The buzz is based on an online speculation theory that suggests Rockstar Games may push Grand Theft Auto VI, a.k.a., GTA 6, to 2027—widely considered the game of the decade.

On the other side, this new wave of GTA 6 delays has sparked anger in a gaming community already familiar with the game’s postponed timeline.

Since this delay rumors and fake news about the release date have swirled across social media, with one specific page, 'Hoops Crave,' posting unverified news regarding the GTA 6 delay, claiming the franchise has delayed it until June 6, 2027.

Shared on December 26, 2025, the post has now amassed over 4 million views on X (formerly Twitter), adding only frustration to fans.

Amid all the 2027 delay buzz on social media, Rockstar insider Reece “Kiwi Talkz” Reilly responded with a post on X (formerly Twitter), calling the new delay rumors “complete nonsense.” This has to some extent, pacified the frustration of GTA fans.

Reece “Kiwi Talkz” Reilly, a Rockstar insider credited with spot-on predictions who had eerily revealed the previous May-to-November delay before its announcement, has now brushed off the rumors, calling them unverified.

He wrote, “This is total BS, I can confirm that GTA 6 is still too far out to determine if another delay is needed yet.”

Reilly reminded fans that if he heard something, he would share it first with his GTA community. He added, “These people are just stirring the pot for engagement. If I hear rumblings of another delay I will let you know but for now stop believing this crap. Relax GTA fans.”

For the unversed, GTA was first set for a May 26, 2026, release before Rockstar delayed it in October due to ongoing development needs, pushing the launch to November 19, 2026.