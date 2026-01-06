Timothée Chalamet, Jacob Elordi Oscar wins on cards as nominations near

As the Oscar nominations draw closer, the possibility of first-ever Academy Award wins is beginning to feel real for several Hollywood stars.

While Timothée Chalamet, Jacob Elordi, and other actors are emerging as strong contenders across different categories, their potential breakthrough Oscar moments are seemingly just around the corner.

In an Instagram post, the Academy announced on Monday, January 5, that the Oscar nominations will be announced on Thursday, January 22nd.

The latest update highlighted that art knows no border as 15 films advanced to the next round of voting in the International Feature Film category.

Here’s where they land on the map:

Argentina, BELÉN

Brazil, THE SECRET AGENT

France, IT WAS JUST AN ACCIDENT

Germany, SOUND OF FALLING

India, HOMEBOUND

Iraq, THE PRESIDENT’S CAKE

Japan, KOKUHO

Jordan, ALL THAT’S LEFT OF YOU

Norway, SENTIMENTAL VALUE

Palestine, PALESTINE 36

South Korea, NO OTHER CHOICE

Spain, SIRÂT

Switzerland, LATE SHIFT

Taiwan, LEFT-HANDED GIRL

Tunisia, THE VOICE OF HIND RAJAB

As the Oscar nominations announcement date has been revealed, fans can’t wait to know who receives nods in which categories and, of course, to speculate about possible snubs.

Fresh off their 2026 Critics Choice Awards wins, Chalamet and Elordi’s potential Oscar wins have gained a major boost.

The Marty Supreme star has emerged as a frontrunner for the Best Actor Oscar after winning the category at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards on January 4.

The two-time Oscar nominee’s performance as 1950s table tennis champion Marty Mauser in the A24 drama has been widely loved by fans and critics alike.

As for Elordi, 28, he won Best Supporting Actor for his role as The Creature in Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein, which has reshaped awards season predictions.

His win is considered a strong omen for an Oscar nomination. Notably, the Critics Choice winner in this category has secured an Academy Award nomination every year for the past 30 years.

Moreover, his major victory at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards on January 4, is being described as a "Monstrous" upset as she defeated several established frontrunners, including Benicio del Toro (One Battle After Another), Stellan Skarsgård (Sentimental Value), and Sean Penn (One Battle After Another).

Adding to the list, fans are rooting for Ethan Hawke to win an Oscar in 2026 after his 2018 “Best Actor miss” for First Reformed.

With a career spanning over 40 years, the four-time Oscar nominee impressed critics with his performance In Blue Moon.

Notably, he received a Career Achievement Award at the Critics Choice Awards on January 4.

Furthermore, despite facing a high-profile "snub" at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards, Michael B. Jordan remains a powerful Oscar contender after his work in Ryan Coogler's Sinners.

Dwayne Johnson is also experiencing the strongest Oscar buzz of his career for his role as MMA legend Mark Kerr in the A24 drama The Smashing Machine.

While he did not win at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards on January 4, he remains a significant contender for a Best Actor Oscar nomination.

In case you forgot: The 98th Academy Awards will be held on March 15, at Dolby Theatre.