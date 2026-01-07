Sadie Sink finally breaks silence on viral 'Stranger Things' scene

Sadie Sink expresses frustration over most talked scene of 'Stranger Things'

Stranger Things have been making headlines even days after its finale premiered on December 31.

One specific scene has been going viral on the internet and is receiving a lot of criticism for the lack of urgency showed by Sadie.

In the finale episode, there is a shot where her character Max Mayfield finally gets a chance to escape from the mind prison of Vecna, played by Jamie Campbell Bower.

During the scene, she takes an extended time to have a heartfelt conversation with Holly Wheeler (Nell Fisher).

Internet has been going crazy with people expressing their frustration over the scene.

Finally, Sadie has also addressed the matter and with her statement, it looks like that she herself felt frustrated over the scene after watching it.

The 23-year-old recently appeared at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she spoke about the controversial sequence in Stranger Things.

Sink opened that she did not realize the lack of urgency while shooting the scene.

She admitted, “When I was shooting it, I don’t know if the sense of urgency crossed my mind.”

“But then, watching it, clearly I’m taking my sweet time with it. Like, why are we doing a podcast episode right now? Run!”

The finale episode of the Stranger Things broke records and even crashed Netflix due to heavy traffic.