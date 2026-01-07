Iran executes man convicted of spying for Mossad

Iran has executed a man convicted of spying for Israel’s intelligence agency Mossad amid escalating tensions between the two countries and repeated threats by the United States (U.S.) President Donald Trump.

State-owned news agency IRNA reported that the man, identified as Ali Ardesteni, confessed to sharing sensitive information with Mossad handlers and receiving financial rewards in the form of cryptocurrency.

The report stated that Ardestani was promised a million dollars and a British visa, describing him to be a special operative of Israel, who was recruited online by the hostile country.

IRNA did not share details about the convict's arrest and his detention; however, it stated that the “special operative” images and videos of sensitive sites with Mossad.

Although Iran claims that the case went through proper legal procedure, human rights organisations alleged that the confessions are usually coerced thus undermining the principle of free and fair trial.

Since the 12-day Iran-Israel war last year, Iran has executed 12 people convicted of espionage related offenses. Iran accuses Israel of orchestrating covert attacks inside the country.

Tensions are once again escalating between both countries, as Israel has repeatedly called for regime change in Iran. Trump has also threatened Iran with military action if deemed necessary.