 
Geo News

Iran executes man convicted of spying for Mossad

Iran has executed 12 people convicted of espionage related offenses

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

January 07, 2026

Iran executes man convicted of spying for Mossad
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Mossad

Iran has executed a man convicted of spying for Israel’s intelligence agency Mossad amid escalating tensions between the two countries and repeated threats by the United States (U.S.) President Donald Trump.

State-owned news agency IRNA reported that the man, identified as Ali Ardesteni, confessed to sharing sensitive information with Mossad handlers and receiving financial rewards in the form of cryptocurrency.

The report stated that Ardestani was promised a million dollars and a British visa, describing him to be a special operative of Israel, who was recruited online by the hostile country.

IRNA did not share details about the convict's arrest and his detention; however, it stated that the “special operative” images and videos of sensitive sites with Mossad.

Although Iran claims that the case went through proper legal procedure, human rights organisations alleged that the confessions are usually coerced thus undermining the principle of free and fair trial.

Since the 12-day Iran-Israel war last year, Iran has executed 12 people convicted of espionage related offenses. Iran accuses Israel of orchestrating covert attacks inside the country.

Tensions are once again escalating between both countries, as Israel has repeatedly called for regime change in Iran. Trump has also threatened Iran with military action if deemed necessary.

More From Viral

Intel developing handheld gaming device powered by panther lake processors: Know more here
Intel developing handheld gaming device powered by panther lake processors: Know more here
What is Mirumi? 2026's first viral obsession replacing Labubu — Know everything here video
What is Mirumi? 2026's first viral obsession replacing Labubu — Know everything here
Trump warns GOP: Lose midterms, face third impeachment
Trump warns GOP: Lose midterms, face third impeachment
Notorious CIA turncoat Aldrich Ames dies in US prison at 84
Notorious CIA turncoat Aldrich Ames dies in US prison at 84
National Rifle Association sues own charitable arm over alleged misuse of $160m
National Rifle Association sues own charitable arm over alleged misuse of $160m
Rob Reiner murder case update: Nick Reiner custody status updated, arraignment set for Wednesday
Rob Reiner murder case update: Nick Reiner custody status updated, arraignment set for Wednesday