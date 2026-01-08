Endangered mountain gorilla gives birth to twins in war-torn eastern Congo

The war-ravaged region of eastern Congo has recorded a major development in the conservation of endangered species after a rare mountain gorilla gave birth to twins on January 3, 2026.

Virunga National Park announced the charming news and said that both male infants appeared to be in healthy condition at the time of the observation.

The civil war in Congo has proved devastating for wildlife as much of the forest has been destroyed. Armed rebel groups control much of Africa's oldest national park, which is home to the world’s last mountain gorilla population.

The park management said that although it is very challenging to care for the twins, particularly during early months when they depend entirely on their mother, the officials were trying their best to ensure the infants’ survival.

The pictures shared by the officials show the 22-year-old mother, Mafuko, holding her two baby gorillas sitting on the ground.

Mafuko’s mother was killed by armed individuals in 2007 and Mafuko was brought to the Bageni family six years after the incident.

She has given birth to seven gorillas, including the twins which died within a week after birth in 2016.

The Bageni family now counts 59 members and is the largest in the park.