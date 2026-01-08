CES 2026 highlights: Waymo rebrands its Zeekr RT robotaxi as Ojai ahead of launch

At the CES 2026 which is underway, with zest and zeal, until Jauary 9, Alphabet-owned autonomous ride-hailing service Waymo has announced that its Chinese-made robotaxi, previously known as the Zeekr RT, will be rebranded as the Ojai (pronounced “oh-hi”) before joining its commercial fleet.

What is Waymo's Ojai robotaxi service?

The rebranding to Ojai comes after three years of refining a minivan-like vehicle developed by Chinese automaker Zeekr.

The service is renamed after Ojai, a village in the Topatopa Mountains near Los Angeles that is well-known for its arts community and wellness focus.

Citing a Waymo spokesperson Chris Bonelli, TechCrunch noted that the change was made because the U.S. public is largely unfamiliar with the Zeekr brand. The Ojai will also greet riders with an “Oh hi” and their name for a charming customer experience.

For this mini-van-like robotaxi service, Waymo initially partnered with Geely Holding Group-owned Zeekr in 2021 and showcased a prototype of the robotaxi the following year. What sets the now-enriched Ojai apart from Zeekr RT prototype is the presence of a steering wheel.

The driverless service has undergone extensive testing and inspection in cities such as Phoenix and San Francisco.

Waymo previously displayed the Zeekr RT's hardware comprising 13 cameras, four lidar units, and six radar systems. While the hardware is the same as before, the vehicle's paint has been updated from a bluish tint to a more silver colour.

As the Ojai gears up for its commercial launch, Waymo employees and their families can already hail the robotaxi in San Francisco and Phoenix before public availability.

The company is also expected to expand its services to a dozen more cities, including Denver, Las Vegas, and London, in the coming year.