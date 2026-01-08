Discover ChatGPT Health: OpenAI's new feature for health-related conversations

ChatGPT maker OpenAI has introduced ChatGPT Health, a new feature providing users with a dedicated space for discussing health-related topics with ChatGPT.

The new ChatGPT feature comes in the backdrop of a significant uptick in demand for health information. The company shared that over 230 million users ask health and wellness questions on the platform each week.

The ChatGPT Health product separates these health conversations from standard interactions, ensuring that personal health topics do not mix with other regular discussions.

If users initiate health-related queries outside of the designated Health section, the chatbot will encourage them to switch over for more targeted assistance.

Within the Health section, ChatGPT can reference previous interactions from its standard experience. For instance, if a user discusses marathon training in a regular chat, the AI will recognise this when the user later talks about fitness goals in the Health context.

The health-centric functionality can be integrated with personal data and medical records from wellness applications like Apple Health, Function, and MyFitnessPal.

The most standout property is that conversations within ChatGPT Health will not be used to train its models, OpenAI claimed.

OpenAI's CEO of Applications Fidji Simo highlighted that ChatGPT Health is intended to address existing challenges in the healthcare sector, such as high costs, limited access, doctors' unavailability, and inconsistent care.

She even cautioned that while AI chatbots can offer medical advice, they also present new challenges, as language models predict responses based on likelihood rather than accuracy.

Set to roll out in the coming weeks, the tool is not designed to diagnose or treat health conditions, as outlined in OpenAI’s terms of service.