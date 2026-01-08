Terry Yorath, Leeds United icon, Wales manager, dies at 75

Welsh football player and manager Terry Yorath has died at the age of 75 following a short illness. The news of the football legend’s death was confirmed by his children.

Yorath’s children said: “To most he was a revered footballing hero, but to us he was dad; a quiet, kind and gentle man. Our hearts are broken but we take comfort knowing that he will be reunited with our brother, Daniel.”

Terry Yorath’s Career:

The former Leeds United and Wales midfielder had a decorated career with both sides. He scored 11 goals in 199 appearances for Leeds, won the First Division title in 1974, and finished as runners up in Cup Winners Cup, European Cup and FA Cup.

He played for several other clubs, including Vancouver Whitecaps, Bradford City, Tottenham Hotspur, and Coventry City.

After announcing his retirement from professional football in 1986, Yorath took on several managerial positions at different clubs, including Sheffield Wednesday, Margate, Bradford, Cardiff, Swansea, Wales national team and Lebanon national team.

Tributes:

The clubs he served, teammates and colleagues have paid heartfelt tribute to the legend. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), former Bradford striker Dean Windass shared his grief, writing, “Sad news, great man and a gentleman. Thoughts go to his family RIP.”

BBC’s Match of the Day shared its condolences, “The BBC sends its condolences to all the family, including his daughter Gabby Logan.”

Leeds United said that everyone at the club is heartbroken at the passing of Yorath and wrote, “Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with Terry’s family, friends and former teammates at this incredibly sad time. Rest in peace, Terry.”

Huddersfield Town, Sheffield Wednesday, and Football Association of Wales also paid tributes to the football legend.

Terry Yorath’s cause of death:

Yorath died after a short illness. However, the exact cause of death has not yet been disclosed.