What is Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3's Culling Game Arc? Everything you need to know

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 has finally been announced after a gap of three years.

Crunchyroll revealed today, Thursday, January 8, 2026, that the new season is officially on the way.

This season is being called the most intense and morally heavy chapter yet, as it steps into the Culling Game Arc.

The Culling Game is a deadly, high-stakes battle royale arc in Jujutsu Kaisen, where sorcerers and cursed spirits are forced to fight and earn points under perilous new rules set by Kenjaku.

What is the Culling Game in Jujutsu Kaisen S3?

The Culling Game is Kenjaku’s grand ritual, masquerading as a battle royale.

Using Suguru Geto’s stolen body, he orchestrated the event after Gojo was sealed, awakening thousands across Japan by implanting cursed objects and forcing latent cursed techniques to awaken in ordinary humans.

Then he went on to construct ten colonies, huge cursed barriers where players fight under bloody rules, where points are earned by shedding blood.

Sorcerers earn five points per kill; non-sorcerers earn one. If a player’s points stay unchanged for 19 days, they die via cursed technique removal.

What’s the protagonists' storyline?

Yuji and Megumi don’t compete to become champions. They enter to become rule benders.

The goal is to save Tsumiki, Megumi’s sister, which requires earning enough points to establish new colony rules.

With sound strategy, they hunt high-point players, manipulate the rules, and systematically dismantle the game from the inside.

Meanwhile, they hire two unpredictable allies: Hiromi Higuruma, whose courtroom domain can strip powers or sentence souls to death, and Kinji Hakari, who wields a gambling-based domain that gives him temporary immortality and infinite cursed energy whenever he hits a jackpot.

How to watch Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 episodes 1-2

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 will stream weekly on Thursdays via Crunchyroll, the anime's official international platform, and the announcement has sent anime fans into a frenzy.