Storm Goretti brings 30cm snow, 70 mph winds to lash UK

The UK is bracing for potentially disruptive and dangerous conditions as Storm Goretti, a powerful “weather bomb” is set to hit the country on Thursday, January 8, 2026.

The Met Office has issued amber warnings for heavy snow and strong winds, highlighting a major risk to life and property.

Central England is expected to bear the brunt, with forecasts of up to 30 centimetres (12 inches) of snow falling within hours.

The National Weather Service warns that this will likely cause severe travel chaos, including road closures, cancellations of rail and air services, and the potential isolation of rural communities.

Power cuts and mobile network disruptions are also anticipated.

The French meteorological service named the storm and is undergoing explosive cyclogenesis, a rapid drop in pressure that fuels powerful gusts.

It is forecast that the Cornwall and Isles of Scilly will bear the strongest winds, while coastal areas in Sussex and Kent face warnings over large, dangerous waves.

The cold snap compounds the threat. An Amber cold health alert has also been issued by the UK Health Security Agency until January 12, warning of increased pressure on health services and a likely rise in deaths among vulnerable groups.

Travel is already being impacted, with ferry operator DFDS cancelling several cross-Channel services. Authorities are urging the public to avoid coastal cliffs, secure outdoor items, and prepare for major disruption as the multi-hazard storm moves across the UK before heading into northwest Europe.