DR Congo superfan ‘Lumumba Vea' leaves AFCON after heartbreak

The Democratic Republic of Congo’s superfan Michel Nkuka Mboladina has exited the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 along with DR Congo team after a heartbreaking extra-time loss to Algeria.

Mboladina became a fan favourite as he paid a unique tribute to his nation’s hero Patrice Lumumba by standing in the iconic pose resembling Lumumba’s statue.

For context, Patrice Lumumba was a politician and independence leader who served as first prime minister of the Democratic Republic of Congo after its independence from Belgium in 1960.

Official reports suggest that he was assassinated by Congolese soldiers backed by Belgium in 1961, with the approval of the USA’s CIA and the United Kingdom.

Several unofficial reports claim that Lumumba’s body was mutilated after assassination and dissolved in acid to ensure that there were no physical remains left of the iconic leader. His remains (a tooth) were returned to his children 61 years later in 2022 by Belgium.

The Congolese superfan, nicknamed Lumumba Vea, became famous for standing motionless with his right arm raised during DR Congo’s games in the AFCON.

Algerian player Mohamed Amoura mocked the iconic celebration, mimicking Mboladina's pose before falling to ground in celebration.

The action was heavily criticised by fans and Amoura later apologised, stating that he did not know about the historical significance of the gesture. He said, “I wanted to tease but in a good-natured way, without any ill intent.”

Mboladina was later invited by the Algerian Football Federation to the team’s hotel to meet the players.The federation also presented a team jersey to the iconic fan with Lumumba’s name emblazoned on the back.