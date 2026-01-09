Netflix went down due to Stranger Things episode hype: What's behind the buzz?

Massively famed streaming platform Netflix went down on Thursday (January 8) due to a surge in viewer demand led by speculations surrounding an upcoming mysterious episode of Stranger Things.

The purported Netflix outage irked the streaming fraternity to its core, as users from across multiple regions reported access issues with the service on multiple social media platforms.

What's Stranger Things' Conformity Gate theory?

The excitement resulted from a viral fan theory known as the Conformity Gate, which has sent Stranger Things fans into an intense frenzy, igniting a debate among them.

Although the show was expected to come to an end after a decade-long run, the rumour mill on the internet hints at something more to the story.

Proponents of the Conformity Gate theory believe that the seeming defeat of the villain Vecna and the show's concluding scenes are merely a deception, trapping characters in a dreamlike reality where actual happenings remain elusive.

This theory has garnered huge traction on platforms like TikTok and Reddit, with some moderators even removing posts discussing it.

Fans with knowledge of the matter have pointed to specific visual and narrative discrepancies in Season 5, suggesting these could indicate a secondary reality rather than a definitive ending.

Disparities have also been observed in costume colours, symbolic imagery during key scenes, and character behaviours that appear at odds with previous developments.

What kept the wave of anticipation alive was Netflix's display of a “New Episode” notification even after the series looked to have ended.

While the platform has not confirmed any plans for an additional episode, it has teased a behind-the-scenes documentary set to premiere on January 12, disclosing unseen footage and interviews from the making of Season 5.