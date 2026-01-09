NASA orders early return of ISS astronauts after medical emergency

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has decided to evacuate astronauts from the International Space Station (ISS) after one of them suffered a medical emergency.

The next steps for the safe return of the astronauts will be worked out within the next two days, marking a historic first in NASA’s history.

In a press conference on Thursday, January 8, 2026, NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman announced that the mission would not remain on orbit until its scheduled return date in February.

He added that the decision was being made considering the best interests of the astronauts, adding, “The Crew-11 will return ahead of its scheduled departure.”

There are currently seven astronauts aboard the space station, three of whom arrived in November last year.

Crew-11 consists of following astronauts:

NASA astronaut Zena Cardman

Japanese astronaut Kimiya Yui

Russian cosmonaut Oleg Platonov

NASA astronaut Mike Fincke

These four were joined by Japan’s Koichi Wakata and NASA’s Chris Williams, who reached aboard Russia’s Soyuz spacecraft.

Isaacman said that Williams and Wakata would stay on the ISS and the other four would be returning to Earth.

NASA did not disclose the details of the medical emergency or the astronaut who suffered the issue. However, the space agency’s chief medical officer Dr James Polk has said that the concerned person is not in any immediate danger.

Earlier, the American space agency also cancelled its planned spacewalk due to the medical emergency.