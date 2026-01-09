Trump hints at military operation against 'drug cartels' running Mexico

The United States (U.S.) President Donald Trump reiterated his threats against Mexico and indicated possible military action against alleged cartels "running" the North American country.

In conversation with Fox News’s Sean Hannity, the 47th POTUS said, “We are going to start now hitting land with regard to the cartels. The cartels are running Mexico.”

These remarks are a reiteration of his military threats against Latin American countries which he made after the U.S. forces conducted Operation Absolute Resolve in Venezuela resulting in the “capture” of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores.

Mexico has yet to react to the latest threats.

After the capture of Maduro, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum criticised the U.S. actions, stating, “Intervention has never brought democracy, nor has it generated lasting well-being or stability.”

She added, “We categorically reject intervention in the internal affairs of other countries.”

The military operation also drew criticism from several other countries such as Russia, China, and Brazil, who slammed the move calling it a blatant violation of international law.

Earlier, Trump said that a “military operation” in Colombia “sounds good to him”. However, after telephonic conversation with President Gustavo Petro, Trump invited him to the White House for further talks.

Petro said that he presented his plan of forming an alliance to harness the clean energy potential of Latin America as drilling oil would put peace of the world at risk.