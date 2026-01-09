The most bizarre AI product launches at CES 2026: Full list revealed inside

CES 2026 is stealing the limelight with a stunning array of AI innovations in automotive technology and robotics, and among the cutting-edge gadgets, some quirky yet intriguing AI products also stood out and garnered spectators' attention.

Here are the most peculiar AI launches at CES 2026 that redefine AI.

Glyde smart hair clippers

These hair clippers are designed to assist amateur stylists in achieving the perfect fade, complete with a peculiar face mask reminiscent of an optician’s tool. The real twist is a real-time AI coach that offers feedback as you cut. Glyde even plans to introduce voice controls and hairstyle recommendations.

SleepQ AI-combo drug

Touted as “AI-upgraded pharmacotherapy,” SleepQ utilises biometric data from wearables to determine the optimal time for taking sleep aids. While timing might enhance effectiveness, labelling multivitamins as “AI-enhanced” feels like a flex.

Fraction stick vacuum

This sleek vacuum claims to use AI to optimise suction and manage repairs. Its predictive technology monitors performance and provides health scores for components, although some may doubt it and consider it a tactic to sell proprietary parts.

Fraimic AI art frame

This E Ink frame is powered by OpenAI’s technology and generates images based on user descriptions. While the frame itself is visually appealing, the AI-generated art feels unnecessary, overshadowing its potential as a simple digital display.

Infinix AI modular phone

Infinix showcased modular phone concepts, including a meeting attachment that provides AI transcripts. However, when asked for details, the company struggled to explain the AI aspects of other features, revealing a lack of substance.

AI microwave

The Wan AIChef is essentially a microwave with an Android interface, offering recipe suggestions and tracking. But it should be noted that it is just a microwave, which raises questions about the need for AI in such a basic appliance.

AI bartender

This automatic cocktail machine uses AI to gauge your sobriety and create custom drinks. However, its drink suggestions are hit-or-miss and often fall short of expectations.

Chat with chibi Elon

The Luka AI Cube lets children chat with AI avatars, including a chibi version of Elon Musk. While marketed as a fun learning tool, concerns about safety and the appropriateness of AI interactions for children are there.

In a landscape flooded with incredible innovations, these bizarre AI launches at CES 2026 serve as a reminder that not every product needs to be truly “intelligent” to catch attention.