Oklo, Vistra shares surge after nuclear power deals with Meta

Oklo shares have skyrocketed after Meta announced an agreement with the nuclear power providing company, which is also backed by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.

In a statement on Friday, January 9, 2026, Mark Zuckerberg-owned platform Meta announced its deals with three nuclear power providers that includes Vistra, TerraPower and Oklo.

The financial terms of the agreements were not disclosed.

According to CNBC, the agreement is related to Meta’s Prometheus supercluster computing system that is being built at a data center in New Albany, Ohio.

These companies have attracted a lot of investor interest after the announcement as Vistra share price surged by 16 percent and Oklo climbed 18 percent.

Meta’s online computing system, first announced in July 2025, is expected to come online sometime in 2026.

Zuckerberg has described Prometheus as one of the keys to the development of the company’s advanced artificial intelligence efforts.

Following the agreements, the project is expected to add 6.6 gigawatts of power by 2035, which is more than the demand in New Hampshire.

Okla, Vistra, or TerraPower have not yet officially announced their agreement with the tech giant.