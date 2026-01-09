Did Samsung showcase its rolling Ballie robot at CES 2026?

As CES 2026 is about to run its course in the backdrop of a plethora of innovations in AI, automotive technology, and robotics, Samsung’s Ballie robot has reportedly rolled off into the sunset, almost a year after its anticipated retail launch was first announced.

The CES 2026 innovations captured the attention of tech enthusiasts worldwide by showcasing cutting-edge advancements.

Since its announcement in 2020, Ballie has made appearances at CES each year, but it was visibly absent from this year's CES, which raises concerns that the robot may have been scrapped.

In an email statement to Bloomberg, Samsung described Ballie as an “active innovation platform” that “continues to inform how Samsung designs spatially aware, context-driven experiences, particularly in areas like smart home intelligence, ambient AI, and privacy-by-design.”

The statement nowhere mentioned any plans for the robot's consumer release, while this year's CES saw an enormous number of AI robots, including LG’s CLOiD robot, which would have complemented Ballie’s bright yellow, soccer ball-sized design.

One of the standout features of the robot is that it has a built-in projector and Google Gemini.

Despite its potential to be seamlessly integrated into the current landscape of smart home technology, it appears that Samsung is unlikely to release the BB-8-like machine after all.