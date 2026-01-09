Who is Jonathan Ross? Veteran ICE agent who shot 37-year-old Minneapolis woman: Details inside

The tragic death of Renee Nicole Good, a 37-year-old woman and a mother of a 6-year-old son, during an ICE operation in Minneapolis, has sparked protest and political outrage.

In the aftermath of the incident, videos of the incident surfaced on social media showing multiple angles of the scene when the incident broke out after a woman tried to stop by near a passing ICE vehicle.

As per the court documents, the ICE agent who shot and killed Renee Good has been identified as Jonathan Ross.

Ross is a veteran of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and was previously injured during an arrest attempt in June 2025 while trying to arrest Roberto Carlos Munoz-Guatemala, a convicted sex offender in Bloomington, a Minneapolis suburb.

The Trump administration and federal officials maintain that the ICE officer acted in self-defense after Good tried to harm law enforcement personnel.

The incident has erupted into a massive outrage, with Democrats now threatening to withhold funding.

Who is Jonathan Ross?

Jonathan Ross, 43 years old, is a Minneapolis resident who has a decade of experience in ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations division.

According to a U.S. media outlet, The Intercept, Ross lived near Fort Bliss, a U.S. Army base in New Mexico, and on the outskirts of El Paso, Texas.

Separately, the Associated Press reported that Jonathan Ross is an Iraq War veteran who spent close to twenty years in the Border Patrol and ICE.

In courtroom testimony last month, Ross stated he was deployed to Iraq from 2004 to 2005 as part of the Indiana National Guard, where he served as a machine gunner on a combat patrol team.

Ross, after returning from Iraq in 2005, went on to attend college and then joined the Border Patrol near El Paso, Texas, in 2007.

Since then, he has been serving as a deportation officer with ICE, as per court records.

Records further reveal that Ross was seriously injured after being dragged by the vehicle of a fleeing suspect in a separate incident that happened in June last year.”

As per the Daily Mail report, “He’s the same ICE agent who got dragged by a car 50 feet back in June, so he has a history.”

Vice President JD Vance commented on the officer’s history on Thursday, January 8, saying the ICE officer “deserves a debt of gratitude,” referring to the earlier incident in which he was injured by a moving vehicle and got 33 stitches.

JD Vance added further, “This is a guy who’s actually done a very, very important job for the United States of America. He has been assaulted. He’s been attacked. He’s been injured because of it.”