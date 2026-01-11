Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses now well-suited for voice calls in public spaces, thanks to THIS feature

Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses now well-suited for voice calls in public spaces

Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses have finally become well-suited for voice calls in noisy envirornements, thanks to a clever, software-based solution.

Meta's smart glasses always suffered from audio quality, particularly when having voice calls in public places filled with a bit of chaos, because unlike dedicated earbuds such as AirPods, their microphones and speakers often struggle to separate voices from background noise.

Fortunately, gone are such days because the wearable has gained a new software feature that makes voice calls and conversations more convenient in busy public settings than ever before.

What's Conversation Focus feature in Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses?

The new feature is called Conversation Focus, which is currently rolling out to users enrolled in Meta’s Early Access programme. It works by locking onto the voice of the person directly in front of the wearer and filtering out surrounding environmental noise.

Meta claims that the tool “amplifies the voices of people you are facing for better communication in noisy places,” allowing clearer conversations without reaching for a phone or earbuds.

How to activate Conversation Focus in Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses?

It is very straightforward to activate the feature is simple. Users just need to trigger it with a voice command such as “Hey Meta, start conversation focus,” after which the glasses begin to improve the target voice.

The system performs best when the speaker is within 1.8 metres, making it particularly useful for face-to-face chats and voice calls in cafés, streets or offices, according to Meta.

The sad part is that Conversation Focus is currently available in the US and Canada, and it is compatible with Ray-Ban Meta and Oakley Meta HSTN smart glasses.

Like Apple’s Conversation Awareness on AirPods, the update makes smart glasses more usable for everyday voice calls in public spaces.