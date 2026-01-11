Pakistan bowl first after winning toss in rain-delayed third Sri Lanka T20I

Sri Lanka captain Dasum Shanaka (left) and Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha (centre) at the toss for third T20I at Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium, January 11, 2025. — PCB

Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl first against Sri Lanka in the rain-delayed third and final T20I at the Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

The match has been reduced to 12 overs per side after rain delayed the game by around two hours.

The Green Shirts lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the first game, while the second was abandoned without a single ball bowled due to persistent rain at the same venue.

Pakistan made two changes to their lineup for the final game, with Fakhar Zaman and Salman Mirza resting. Debutant Khawaja Nafay and pacer Naseem Shah have been included in the playing XI.

Playing XI

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha (c), Usman Khan, Khawaja Nafay, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah and Abrar Ahmed.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasum Shanaka (c) Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Eshan Malinga, Maheesh Theekshana and Maheesh Pathirana.

This is a developing story and is being updated with further details.