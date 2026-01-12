 
Geo News

Mark Ruffalo and more celebs protesting ICE, Trump at Golden Globes

Wanda Skyes, Ariana Grande, and Natasha Lyonne were also among the celebs wearing 'ICE Out' pins

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

January 12, 2026

The stars wore black-and-white pins which read ICE OUT and BE GOOD
The stars wore black-and-white pins which read 'ICE OUT' and 'BE GOOD' 

Mark Ruffalo led celebrities protesting President Trump’s ‘“rogue” government and ICE during the 2026 Golden Globes.

The 83rd annual Golden Globes took place at Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Monday, January 11, and some stars used their red-carpet moments to protest U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and criticise the Trump administration’s approach to immigration enforcement. In addition to Ruffalo, Wanda Sykes, Ariana Grande, Natasha Lyonne, and Jean Smart and others showed visible support by wearing pins reading “BE GOOD” and “ICE OUT.”

The campaign was a part of an ACLU-endorsed movement tied to recent fatal shootings involving ICE agents. It honours Renee Macklin Good, who was shot and killed by an ICE officer in Minneapolis, as well as Keith Porter, who died after being shot by an off-duty ICE agent in Los Angeles.

Mark Ruffalo rips into Trump, ICE at 2026 Golden Globes

On the red carpet, Ruffalo explained his pin’s meaning, telling Entertainment Tonight that he struggled to focus on festivities while the country faces “storm troopers running around terrorising,” and criticising political leadership he believes lacks moral authority.

He further told USA Today about his pin, “This is for Renee Nicole Good, who was murdered.”

He then sharply criticised President Donald Trump’s handling of international and domestic issues, saying, “He’s telling the world that international law doesn’t matter to him… he’s the worst human being in the world.” Ruffalo added the protest was “for the people in the United States who are terrorised and scared today. I know I’m one of them. I love this country. And what I’m seeing here happening is not America.”

Sykes, meanwhile, used her own red-carpet interview to urge greater public action. “We need to speak up and shut this rogue government down,” she told Variety, calling the government’s treatment of people “awful.” 

Snoop Dogg's uncensored 2026 Golden Globes speech steals the show
Snoop Dogg's uncensored 2026 Golden Globes speech steals the show
Miley Cyrus, ex Patrick Schwarzenegger put differences aside at award show
Miley Cyrus, ex Patrick Schwarzenegger put differences aside at award show
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco turn Golden Globes into date night
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco turn Golden Globes into date night
Robbie Williams breaks silence on Take That reunion rumours
Robbie Williams breaks silence on Take That reunion rumours
Jenna Ortega gives modern twist to 'Wednesday' persona for awards season
Jenna Ortega gives modern twist to 'Wednesday' persona for awards season
Will Smith teases Bollywood debut with special shout-out to Shah Rukh Khan
Will Smith teases Bollywood debut with special shout-out to Shah Rukh Khan
Leonardo DiCaprio reacts to Nikki Glaser's jab about dating younger woman
Leonardo DiCaprio reacts to Nikki Glaser's jab about dating younger woman
Amanda Holden's pal Alan Carr sets record straight on off-screen life
Amanda Holden's pal Alan Carr sets record straight on off-screen life