Pakistan-origin cricketers 'denied' Indian visas ahead of T20 World Cup

The collage of photos shows USA pacer Ali Khan (left) and batter Shayan Jahangir. — AFP

A number of Pakistan-origin cricketers, including players from the United States of America (USA), have reportedly been denied Indian visas ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup scheduled from February 7 to March 8.

Ali Khan, 36, born and raised in Pakistan’s Attock, moved to the US at the age of 19, took to Instagram to share India’s action.

Sharing a picture of himself and Shayan enjoying a meal, he penned: "Indian visa denied but KFC for the win."

The post quickly drew attention from cricket fans worldwide, underscoring the ongoing visa challenges faced by players of Pakistani descent.

According to reports, Ehsan Adil and Mohammad Mohsin are also among the players who were refused to issue visas by India.

Media reports also revealed that several associate national teams—including Italy, Oman, UAE, Canada, and the USA—have players of Pakistani origin or dual nationality who are reportedly encountering difficulties obtaining Indian visas.

The cricket boards of these nations have formally approached the ICC for guidance but have yet to receive any response or assurance from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Currently, the USA team set to play in the tournament includes four Pakistani players.

Khan represented the USA in 15 ODIs and 18 T20Is, claiming 49 wickets across both formats.

Karachi-born Shayan Jahangir, 31, has played 32 ODIs for the USA, scoring 795 runs, including two centuries and three fifties. In T20Is, he has scored 371 runs in 19 matches at a strike rate of 134.42, including two fifties.

Ehsan Adil, who previously played three Tests and six ODIs for Pakistan, will make his USA debut in the upcoming tournament.

Peshawar-born Mohammad Mohsin, who holds limited experience of playing in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for Peshawar Zalmi in two matches, is also set to represent the USA on the international stage.

The USA team is set to compete in their second ICC T20 World Cup, following a memorable appearance in 2024 when they defeated 2009 champions, Pakistan, via a Super Over.

The team is drawn in Group A alongside hosts India, Pakistan, Namibia, and the Netherlands.

Their campaign begins against India on February 7, followed by matches against Pakistan on February 10, the Netherlands on February 13, and Namibia on February 15.

USA squad for T20 World Cup 2026: Monank Patel (c), Jessy Singh (vc), Ehsan Adil, Andries Gous, Shayan Jahangir, Shehan Jayasuriya, Aaron Jones, Nosthush Kenjige, Ali Khan, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Milind Kumar, Mohammad Mohsin, Sai Mukkamalla, Saurabh Netravalkar, Shubham Ranjane, Harmeet Singh, Rushil Ugarkar, and Shadley van Schalkwyk.