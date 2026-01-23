Did Ryan Reynolds set a PR trap? Here's what inside texts reveal

Ryan Reynolds draws parallels between the Justin Baldoni-Blake Lively public fallout and the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard media frenzy in new leaked "reveal-it-all" texts.

In August 2024, Ryan Reynolds shared a lengthy text message to his agent, Warren Zavala, about what he was seeing online. The messages are now part of the court documents.

Here's a breakdown of inside texts that reveal it all.

Reynolds wrote, “You can sort of feel the Baldoni stuff coming to a head online," as reported by Fox News Digital.

He commented on the strange social media backlash against Blake, “Twitter and TikTok are inexplicably blaming Blake at the moment. But I can’t imagine details won’t come out because Baldoni and Jayme Heath offended, harassed, or violated too many people.”

He continued, adding that the cast and crew members were avoiding Baldoni: “All of them have, at some point, over the last six months, unfollowed him on social media. Not one person has said Justin’s name out loud in any interview at any time.”

Reynolds then asked, “At what point do Justin and Jayme not take a moment to step into the light and say, ‘… maybe it’s us’?”

Did Ryan Reynolds set a PR trap? Here's what inside texts reveal

Why the Depp-Heard comparison?

Hours later, Zavala texted back, saying he believed the online attacks on Lively were coming from bots. The two then discussed Baldoni’s possible PR strategy and drew parallels to the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard media frenzy.

Zavala, skeptical of another PR trap, wrote, “It’s this guy’s incredible ego. It feels like he’s laying a trap if her truth surfaces while promoting a narrative digitally.”

Reynolds replied, “Yeah. But honestly, someone is just going to tell a journalist the real deal, and it’s going to blow up in his face.”

Zavala added, “One would think. But the truth does become muddled sometimes. That’s why I’m concerned if he’s laying a trap. I hope this fraud s*** weasel is exposed. I just want to protect our downside.

This movie’s work is everything. Let’s see if the noise subsides.”

After Zavala shared a link to a story about Baldoni and Blake fighting over the final cut, he wrote, "This is all spin. I think we let it burn.”

To which Reynolds responded, “How’d that work out for Depp??”

Zavala answered, “Not well. Cratered both of them ultimately.”

It later came to light that Baldoni had hired someone from Depp’s crisis PR team before the legal saga began.

For the unversed, Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni starred together in It Ends With Us, based on Colleen Hoover’s fictional work, which came out in 2016.

The legal feud between the two high-profile Hollywood celebrities began after a press tour that was marked with rumors of behind-the-scenes issues.