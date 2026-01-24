Ethan Hawke, Chloe Zhao, and more honour Robert Redford at Sundance gala

Robert Redford was remembered for his pioneering efforts behind building the celebrated Sundance institute at its latest gala.

Part of the ongoing Sundance Film Festival, the ceremony has become notable for being the first since its famous founder’s death in September last year.

To start things off, Ethan Hawke narrated, “Once upon a time, there lived an extraordinary man who connected all of us in this room.”

“We wouldn’t be here without the love and appreciation for Robert Redford,” he said.

The Blue Moon star recalled meeting the late actor-turned-director for the first time — an opportunity that came about when he auditioned for 1992’s A River Runs Through It.

While Hawke was unsuccessful in securing the film, directed by Redford, he was told by the filmmaker, “You’re too young for this part. But I just want you to know, you’re going to have a wonderful career, and I can’t wait to watch it.”

“He believed in me. He followed up. He came to see me in a play. It was a 99-seat theater; $10 a ticket. What the f***?” the actor remembered. “He championed other people. The fact that he had time to care about all of us is so meaningful.”

Chloe Zhao, currently touring the awards circuit for directing Hamnet, also stepped up to honour Redford’s memory.

While accepting the institute’s Trailblazer Award, the Chinese director highlighted the “interdependence” and “community” as the most important aspects of “leadership” and being a trailblazer.

“I want to thank Robert Redford for knowing the importance of interdependence in nature and human nature,” she added.

Other stars to come together for honouring the Sundance founder included his Indecent Proposal co-star Woody Harrelson, as well as directors Ava DuVernay and Taika Waititi.

Notably, this year is the last time Sundance will be celebrated at its longtime home, Park City.

Robert Redford’s daughter, Amy Redford, described the latest evening as “a homecoming.” She further said that she couldn’t “help but think of all the galas my dad had no interest in showing up to and how he might have actually enjoyed this one.”