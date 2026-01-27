PSL 11: Local players' category renewals unveiled ahead of auction

Peshawar Zalmi's Saim Ayub watches the ball after playing a shot during their PSL 10 match against Quetta Gladiators at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on April 12, 2025. — PSL

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Tuesday announced the players' category renewals ahead of the first-ever player auction for the 11th edition, scheduled for February 11.

According to the league, a total of 33 players from all six franchises have been named in the Gold category, with the most from the 2020 champions Karachi Kings (eight), followed by seven from Peshawar Zalmi, five each from Quetta Gladiators and Multan Sultans, while Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United have four each.

Meanwhile, 16 players have been shortlisted for retention in the Silver category, out of whom six are from the Sultans, three from the Qalandars, two each from United and Qalandars, while the Kings and Gladiators have one apiece.

The Emerging category includes 14 national players eligible for retention.

Category renewals for PSL 11 retentions

Emerging

Islamabad United: Saad Masood, Mohammad Shahzad and Ghazi Gouri.

Peshawar Zalmi: Abdullah Fazal, Ali Raza and Maaz Sadaqat.

Karachi Kings: Razaullah, Fawad Ali and Saad Baig.

Multan Sultans: Shahid Aziz and Mohammad Zulfikal.

Quetta Gladiators: Mohammad Zeeshan and Shamyl Hussain.

Lahore Qalandars: Momin Qamar.

Silver

Multan Sultans: Yasir Khan, Amir Barki, Mohammad Junaid, Humayun Altaf, Ali Imran, Jahanzaib Sultan and Ubaid Shah.

Lahore Qalandars: Mohammad Akhlaq, Mohammad Naeem and Mohammad Azab.

Islamabad United: Mohammad Faiq and Hunain Shah.

Peshawar Zalmi: Arif Yaqoob and Mehran Mumtaz.

Quetta Gladiators: Ali Majid.

Gold

Multan Sultans: Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Faisal Akram, Akif Javed and Tayyab Tahir.

Lahore Qalandars: Zaman Khan, Jahandad Khan, Asif Afridi and Asif Ali.

Islamabad United: Azam Khan, Haider Ali, Salman Irshad and Rumman Raees.

Peshawar Zalmi: Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Ali, Abdul Samad, Hussain Talat, Sufyan Muqeem, Ahmed Daniyal and Ihsanullah.

Quetta Gladiators: Khurram Shahzad, Haseebullah Khan, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay, Hassan Nawaz and Danish Aziz.

Karachi Kings: Khushdil Shah, Aamer Jamal, Irfan Khan Niazi, Mir Hamza, Zahid Mahmood, Omair bin Yousuf, Shahnawaz Dahani and Arafat Minhas.

For the unversed, the historic 11th edition of the PSL will see the league expand to eight teams, with Hyderabad and Sialkot joining as new franchises.

For the first time, the league will conduct a player auction, replacing the traditional players' draft, scheduled for February 11.