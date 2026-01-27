Oscar frontrunner ‘Sinners’ misses top spot at BAFTA nominations 2026

The nomination list for the 2026 British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) awards was unveiled on Tuesday, January 27.

The list set the stage for a dramatic race between Leonardo DiCaprio’s One Battle After Another and Ryan Coogler’s Sinners.

Drama/Action thriller One Battle After Another earned 14 nominations across leading categories, including best film, best director, leading actor, and leading actress.

While Horror/ Action Sinners, who previously secured the most nominations in Oscars, got 13 nods.

The categories include best film, best director (Ryan Coogler), original screenplay (Ryan Coogler), leading actor (Michael B. Jordan), supporting actress (Wunmi Mosaku), casting, cinematography (Autumn Duralkd Arkapaw), editing, original score, costume design, makeup and hair, production design, and sound.

For the Oscars, Sinners earned 16 nominations. While One Battle After Another received 13 Academy Award nominations.

For the best film, the contenders are Hamnet, Marty Supreme, One Battle After Another, Sentimental Value, and Sinners.

When is the BAFTA Awards ceremony?

The BAFTA awards will be presented at the Royal Festival Hall in London on February 22. This year’s host will be Alan Cumming.