Could GTA 6 skip physical copies to avoid spoilers? Here's what you should know

Amid the ongoing buzz over further delays for GTA VI, a report has made the startling claim that Take-Two and Rockstar may hold back the official drop of the game.

GTA VI is slated for launch this year on November 19, but a recent report from Polish publication PPE sparked speculations of a possible delay in the game of the decade, Grand Theft Auto VI.

The outlet suggested that Rockstar and its parent company, Take-Two Interactive, could hold back the physical release to minimize the risk of potential leaks.

The claim has come straight from the horse’s mouth, gaming insider Graczdari, whose previous reports were eerily spot-on about games such as Oblivion: Remastered.

The report has generated a fresh round of speculations among buzzing GTA VI fans about whether Grand Theft Auto VI is set to face yet another delay.

The report claims Take-Two is not ready to release a boxed edition of GTA VI alongside the digital launch, as the report claims.

The reason provided for this delay is to avoid spoilers, an issue that has cost Rockstar heavily throughout the game’s development.

According to the report, the release itself seems almost certain. What could still change, however, is the format—potentially shifting to a digital-first copy instead of a simultaneous physical release.

If it happens, the boxed version will be released a few weeks after the digital launch, or possibly as early as 2027.

“We’re hearing more and more that the physical won’t be released simultaneously with the digital version to prevent leaks,” their source claims.

While the doubts may clear soon, Take-Two’s next quarterly earnings call is scheduled for February 3, which could reveal further details regarding the GTA 6 pre-orders and the launch schedule.