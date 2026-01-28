How did 'crying horse' toy turn into China's bizarre viral saga? Know every detail here

China is all set to kick off the new year buzz on February 17, but this time it will be marked by the bizarre ‘crying horse’ toy.

What led to the 'crying horse' toy turning into a viral craze was its manufacturing fault.

A red horse toy, produced by Happy Sister in the city of Yiwu in the west of China, was meant to be all smiles, but a factory fault sent it to stores with a sorrowful pout instead.

The fun fact is the smile was placed upside down, turning a flaw in the horse’s muzzle into something netizens are interpreting as tears.

Despite the manufacturing error, the toy has become a viral sensation on Chinese social media, spotlighting a wave of corporate burnout.

According to the owner of Happy Sister, “People joked that the crying horse is how you look at work, while the smiling one is how you look after work,” reported Reuters.

The 20 cm tall horse, which costs 25 yuan (US$4), signifies the Year of the Horse and is red for good fortune.

It also features a golden “money comes quickly” message sewn on its body.

Ahead of the Chinese New Year celebrations, the viral buzz of the ‘crying horse’ shows no sign of fading.

As the ‘crying horse’ is now attracting wholesale orders from South Africa, East Asia, and the Middle East with its buzzworthy image, it is expected to feature on new merchandise in the coming year.