 
Geo News

Galaxy Z TriFold coming to US, but at price tag of around $3,000: Find more here

Galaxy Z TriFold would cost $2,899 to buyers in the US

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

January 28, 2026

Galaxy Z TriFold coming to US, but at price tag of around $3,000
Galaxy Z TriFold coming to US, but at price tag of around $3,000

As its first-ever tri-fold is on the verge of its release, Samsung has lifted the veil off Galaxy Z TriFold's US launch details, and it comes at a price very close to $3,000.

Galaxy Z TriFold's price 

Precisely, the latest Galaxy phone would cost $2,899 to buyers in the US. This makes it Samsung’s most expensive foldable phone so far, just a tiny bit away from the $3,000 mark, as anticipated by some early reviewers.

YouTuber Mrwhosetheboss, a credible source for smartphone leaks, claimed that the Galaxy Z TriFold is 50% more expensive than the Galaxy Z Fold 7 in Korea. His remark suggests the Galaxy Z TriFold's US price to be around around $3,000, given that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 starts at $2,000 there.

Launched just a few months ago, the Fold 7 proved a well-received device for its thinner design, but the TriFold is gaining immense traction for its ultra-slim profile and innovative features.

Galaxy Z TriFold's specs 

The Galaxy Z TriFold comes with a 10-inch display coupled with a resolution of 2,160 x 1,584 and a 6.5-inch cover screen at 2,520 x 1,080 to make the viewing more captivating.

Like the Galaxy S25 series, the handset runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and offers 16GB of RAM with storage options of 512GB or 1TB. The price for the 1TB Galaxy Z TriFold version has not been disclosed.

Other jaw-dropping properties include a 200MP main camera, a 5,600 mAh battery, and 45W fast charging. Buyers will also receive a free six-month trial of Google AI Pro, not to mention the access to advanced AI tools and 2TB of cloud storage.

It should be noted that testing for the Galaxy Z TriFold started on January 27, 2026, and pre-orders would start from January 30.

Despite its impressive array of specifications, concerns about durability have also been raised due to its thinner design and multiple moving parts, which question its long-term reliability.

Nvidia's first H200 chip shipment granted approval to enter China
Nvidia's first H200 chip shipment granted approval to enter China
Musk's SpaceX considering IPO for June 2026 at $1.5 trillion valuation, surpassing Saudi Aramco
Musk's SpaceX considering IPO for June 2026 at $1.5 trillion valuation, surpassing Saudi Aramco
Novak Djokovic argues with umpire over warning at Australian Open video
Novak Djokovic argues with umpire over warning at Australian Open
Amazon announces closure of fresh grocery stores amid renewed focus on online delivery
Amazon announces closure of fresh grocery stores amid renewed focus on online delivery
Social media to be banned for under-15s in France: Find out when it will take effect
Social media to be banned for under-15s in France: Find out when it will take effect
J. Cole drops surprise 'Birthnight Blizzard '26' EP with four new Freestyles
J. Cole drops surprise 'Birthnight Blizzard '26' EP with four new Freestyles
Rep. Ilhan Omar sprayed with unknown substance during Minneapolis town hall: Watch video
Rep. Ilhan Omar sprayed with unknown substance during Minneapolis town hall: Watch
Amazon shutting down physical Amazon Go, Amazon Fresh stores: New Whole Foods outlets on the cards
Amazon shutting down physical Amazon Go, Amazon Fresh stores: New Whole Foods outlets on the cards