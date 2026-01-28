Galaxy Z TriFold coming to US, but at price tag of around $3,000: Find more here

Galaxy Z TriFold coming to US, but at price tag of around $3,000

As its first-ever tri-fold is on the verge of its release, Samsung has lifted the veil off Galaxy Z TriFold's US launch details, and it comes at a price very close to $3,000.

Galaxy Z TriFold's price

Precisely, the latest Galaxy phone would cost $2,899 to buyers in the US. This makes it Samsung’s most expensive foldable phone so far, just a tiny bit away from the $3,000 mark, as anticipated by some early reviewers.

YouTuber Mrwhosetheboss, a credible source for smartphone leaks, claimed that the Galaxy Z TriFold is 50% more expensive than the Galaxy Z Fold 7 in Korea. His remark suggests the Galaxy Z TriFold's US price to be around around $3,000, given that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 starts at $2,000 there.

Launched just a few months ago, the Fold 7 proved a well-received device for its thinner design, but the TriFold is gaining immense traction for its ultra-slim profile and innovative features.

Galaxy Z TriFold's specs

The Galaxy Z TriFold comes with a 10-inch display coupled with a resolution of 2,160 x 1,584 and a 6.5-inch cover screen at 2,520 x 1,080 to make the viewing more captivating.

Like the Galaxy S25 series, the handset runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and offers 16GB of RAM with storage options of 512GB or 1TB. The price for the 1TB Galaxy Z TriFold version has not been disclosed.

Other jaw-dropping properties include a 200MP main camera, a 5,600 mAh battery, and 45W fast charging. Buyers will also receive a free six-month trial of Google AI Pro, not to mention the access to advanced AI tools and 2TB of cloud storage.

It should be noted that testing for the Galaxy Z TriFold started on January 27, 2026, and pre-orders would start from January 30.

Despite its impressive array of specifications, concerns about durability have also been raised due to its thinner design and multiple moving parts, which question its long-term reliability.