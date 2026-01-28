 
THIS new WhatsApp feature can protect users from high-security threats: Read more

To protect users from scams, WhatsApp's Strict Account Settings blocks media and file attachments from unknown senders

January 28, 2026

Renowned messaging app WhatsApp has received a security feature, optional though, especially for users who often face targeted, high-risk cyberattacks.

The new security feature is called Strict Account Settings, which provides an additional layer of protection by limiting how unknown contacts can interact with you.

It brings WhatsApp into competition with other major tech platforms that offer “lockdown-style” security options for individuals seeking protection over convenience.

What is WhatsApp's Strict Account Settings feature?

Strict Account Settings is a simple one-click toggle located within WhatsApp’s settings. Once toggled on, it enables multiple defensive measures at the same time to significantly reduce the possibility of malicious content reaching the user.

According to WhatsApp, this feature addresses serious threats, including spyware campaigns and advanced surveillance attacks.

In what ways can Strict Account Settings protect you from WhatsApp scams?

Once enabled, Strict Account Settings will:

  • Block media and file attachments from unknown senders.
  • Disable link previews, preventing potentially harmful thumbnails from loading.
  • Silence calls from unknown contacts, thereby stopping harassment and attack attempts before they can occur.

These interaction points have previously been exploited by attackers as entry vectors, particularly in highly targeted hacking campaigns.

Although WhatsApp messages are already protected by end-to-end encryption, encryption alone sometimes may not suffice in blocking all types of attacks.

Social engineering, spyware delivery, and zero-click exploits often rely on user interactions with calls, links, or attachments.

The Meta-owned platform has designed this mode for professionals, particularly journalists, activists, and public figures, who may be targeted due to their visibility or work.

