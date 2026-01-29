Khloe, Kim Kardashian 'so proud' of Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet

Kim and Khloe Kardashian gush over Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet

Khloé Kardashian couldn’t be happier seeing Kylie Jenner thriving in her relationship with Timothee Chalamet.

The reality TV star made a rare comment about her younger half-sister’s headline-making relationship with the Marty Supreme star on the latest episode of her Khloé in Wonder Land podcast, with their older sister Kim Kardashian joining as a guest. Reflecting on a recent family dinner hosted by the SKIMS founder, Khloé shared she was both surprised and proud of Kylie — a self-proclaimed homebody — for attending with her beau.

“I was saying I'm so proud of myself,” Khloé began. “This is so stupid — just for going last night and like being there. I was there for like six hours,” she added.

“I was really proud Kylie came,” Kim added, before Khloé jumped in with even more enthusiasm. “I was so — Kylie had the best time,” she said, noting the beauty mogul stayed until 1:30 a.m. after arriving first. “I was so proud of her. And Timmy, they had the best time,” she added, revealing her sweet nickname for the Golden Globe winner.

Jenner and Chalamet were first linked in April 2023 and made their red-carpet debut two years later. Since then, he’s been increasingly present at family gatherings, from Oscars after-parties to Christmas celebrations.

Earlier this month, Chalamet even acknowledged the relationship publicly. “Lastly, I'll just say, thank you to my partner of three years,” he said while accepting his Critics’ Choice Award. “Thank you for our foundation. I love you. I couldn't do this without you.”