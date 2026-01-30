In fresh crackdown on 'AI brainrot' content, YouTube discards over 4.7 billion views

In a move illustrating YouTube's hard-hitting stance on low-quality AI-generated content in 2026, the platform has removed or heavily restricted channels responsible for more than 4.7 billion total views.

Most of this enormous viewership came from what many call “AI brainrot” or “AI slop” content.

The development suggests a clear shift in how YouTube balances AI innovation with content quality.

Regarding the prevalence of AI-assisted content, YouTube CEO Neal Mohan cautioned in his annual letter that distinguishing between real and AI-generated content is becoming increasingly challenging.

Considering the unchecked circulation of deepfakes, synthetic voices, and auto-generated scripts, YouTube acknowledged that the issue has reached a critical point.

While AI tools can be used creatively and responsibly for content creation, they have also led to an overwhelming amount of shallow, repetitive, and sometimes misleading content.

A report by Kapwing says YouTube has already acted against some of the largest channels churning out AI-driven content on the platform.

Of the top 100 most-subscribed AI slop channels identified in late 2025, at least 16 have now been removed, with some facing complete account removal while others' entire video libraries were wiped clean.

These channels boasted over 35 million subscribers in total and were making nearly $10 million annually through automated content.

To detect AI slop, YouTube is utilising its existing systems designed to combat spam, clickbait, and misleading content.

A thing of note is that YouTube seems dedicated to ensuring that AI enhances storytelling, education, or entertainment, instead of overwhelming users with empty or confusing content.