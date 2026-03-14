Team USA beats Canada, setting up dream clash with Dominican Republic at WBC

The Super Sunday showdown is heating up, it is now set to be played between Team USA and Dominican Republic at LoanDepot Park in Miami.

The Dominican Republic’s stunning win over Korea secured them a berth in the WBC semis.

While the USA booked their slot in the WBC semifinals after a 5-3 win over Canada on Friday night, March 13, paving the way for a dream showdown at World Baseball Classic.

Let’s dive deep to know what’s at stake for the big Sunday showdown in Miami.

The buzzworthy Sunday’s 8 p.m. game in Miami will climax with both teams in the WBC for the first time since 2017.

The U.S. crushed D.R. in the quarterfinals which led them to their way of lifting the first WBC trophy.

The Dominican has also won one as well, in 2013.

The Dominican Republic, so far in its WBC run, has outperformed the opponents 51-10 in its five WBC wins, while Team USA struggles to score runs in recent games.

Although the U.S. managed to secure a win in a hard-fought match against Canada in front of a 38,000 crowd at Daikin Park, Houston.

Captain America, Aaron Judge, buzzing with the triumph said, “If we’re going to win this tournament, like we all believe we’re going to, it’s going to take more than home runs.”

Emphasizing the need to move runners and manufacture runs, he added, “If there’s times where we’re not hitting home runs, we’ve got to play small ball, we’ve got to move runners, we’ve got to do different things just to create some defense.”