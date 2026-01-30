Imran's family assured of receiving ex-PM's medical report, says Raja after meeting CJP

Security officers escort former Prime Minister Imran Khan, as he appeared in Islamabad High Court, Islamabad, Pakistan May 12, 2023. — Reuters

Personal doctors to visit after report issuance: Raja.

PTI vows continued efforts to ensure jail meetings with Imran.

PTI ends hours-long protest outside Supreme Court.



Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Salman Akram Raja on Friday said that former prime minister Imran Khan's family will receive his medical report, following a party sit-in outside the Supreme Court and Raja's meeting with the Chief Justice of Pakistan.

The former ruling party staged a sit-in outside the apex court, demanding a meeting with jailed Imran after the government revealed he was brought to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) for inspection.

Speaking to reporters outside the Supreme Court in Islamabad, the PTI secretary general said that the party was assured that it would receive a medical report for the party's founder after an intense day of negotiations.

He, however, said that the achievement was "not entirely satisfactory", adding that the party fought a "moral case" outside the court.

Raja explained that the founder and his sisters would receive medical reports, with assurances that personal doctors could access him at Adiala jail after the report was issued.

After receiving the assurances, PTI ended its hours-long sit-in outside the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, the PTI secretary general said that he had engaged in multiple discussions since morning with Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi and the Attorney General for Pakistan to express concerns about the PTI founder.

Raja noted that the medical report would clarify the PTI founder's eye condition, saying that securing the report was not the sole objective.

The PTI secretary general vowed continued efforts to ensure Imran's meeting with his family and associates.

He said that a meeting of the PTI political committee would be convened today to decide the next course of action, while party leaders would also meet the Tehreek Tahaffuz-e-Aiyeen Pakistan (TTAP) leadership.

Raja said that PTI would decide on its future strategy after holding consultations with TTAP chief Mahmood Khan Achakzai and Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen leader Allama Raja Nasir Abbas.

'Pims visit'

Reports about Imran's brief hospital visit due to an eye infection emerged on Wednesday, with PTI raising concerns about the former premier's health.

Citing a hospital doctor, local media reported that the PTI founder underwent treatment for an eye ailment on Saturday and was subsequently returned to Adiala Jail the following day.

Following these reports, PTI Chief Barrister Gohar Khan said he had learned of the reported eye infection from the media, whereas Imran's sister, Noreen Khan, refuted the claims, affirming that he had no eye-related issues and was in good health.

A day later, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah confirmed that the PTI founder was briefly taken to the Pims amid concerns raised by his party.

Speaking to Geo News exclusively on Thursday, Tarar said eye specialists had examined the PTI founder at Adiala Jail and advised that he be shifted to Pims for further assessment and treatment.

Acting on the doctors' recommendations, the minister said, the former premier was taken to the hospital on Saturday night.

Tarar said that at Pims, Imran's eyes were examined again and, after obtaining his written consent, doctors carried out a minor medical procedure that lasted around 20 minutes.

In today's media talk, Raja alleged that the former premier was hospitalised under circumstances that did not involve his consent.

"He [PTI founder] was taken to a hospital and treated by doctors where his wishes were completely ignored," he added.