After ads, will ChatGPT responses remain trustworthy? OpenAI says yes

Early signs of ChatGPT ads' rollout have been spotted on Android devices

Geo News Digital Desk
February 01, 2026

As OpenAI is gearing up to rollout ads for both free and $8 ChatGPT Go, the company has assured users that ads will not affect ChatGPT’s responses and will be labelled and separated from the content.

Early signs of this rollout have been spotted on Android devices, suggesting the inclusion of ads in ChatGPT is close.

As noted on X (formerly Twitter), OpenAI has designed a full-screen onboarding experience to familiarise users with ads in ChatGPT.

Although the AI giant has assured not to share personal information with advertisers, the current chat may still influence the type of sponsored ads displayed below the answers.

At the current stage, the commendable thing is that users have the option to hide ads, understand why specific ads were shown, and clear their ad data.

Ads will appear as a “Sponsored” block, and tapping the overflow menu draws the dropdown to hide the ad, report it, or even “Ask ChatGPT” about it.

OpenAI stated: “Our mission is to ensure AGI benefits all of humanity; our pursuit of advertising is always in support of that mission and making AI more accessible.”

Furthermore, the company has emphasised that conversations will remain private from advertisers and that user data will never be sold. A new “Ads controls” page has also been added to let users manage their ad history and interests without affecting their chat data.

These ads won't be displayed to users of ChatGPT Plus, Pro, Business, and Enterprise plans.

