Northen Los Angeles, California shatters 2007 temperature record as heat wave intensifies

An intense March heat has hit Southern California, shattering decades-old temperature records. However, the forecasters warn that the worst is still to come.

Temperatures have risen sharply since Monday, already breaking records. In Woodland Hills, temperatures soared to 97 degrees, beating the previous high of 94, set back in 2007.

At Hollywood Burbank Airport, temperatures reached 92 degrees, surpassing a 2004 record. In the Bay Area, temperatures reached 90 degrees in Redwood City, the hottest day in March since records were first kept there in 1930.

However, forecasters say the temperature can even get higher. Meteorologists say temperatures could rise another five to seven degrees inland, with coastal areas seeing up to 25 degrees of warming in comparison to Monday, March 16.

It is expected that by Friday, March 20, the temperature can reach up to 98 degrees in Los Angeles, while San Bernardino may hit 105 degrees and Covina 103 degrees.

Forecasters expect that some areas can even hit 100 degrees, roughly 35 degrees above normal for March.

Extreme heat warnings have been issued by the National Weather Service in Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, San Bernardino, and Riverside counties.

The extreme heat will be in effect until Friday evening. The hot weather is particularly hazardous in the early season since the public has not had a chance to acclimate.

Residents are requested to stay indoors, keep hydrated, and check on vulnerable people. For public relief, cooling centres are open at public libraries and community centres.

The heat wave is expected to peak on Tuesday, March 17, and Wednesday, March 18, before slowly easing.