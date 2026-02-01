Final 'Fast & Furious' film: Title, release date revealed

The family is getting back together for the latest installment in the Fast & Furious franchise.

Universal announced Friday that the forthcoming sequel in the racing series is titled Fast Forever and set for theatrical release March 17, 2028. It follows the previous installment — director Louis Leterrier’s Fast X — having hit theaters in 2023.

Franchise star Vin Diesel, known for his role as Dominic Toretto, celebrated the news on Instagram, posting a photo of himself with late co-star Paul Walker, who played Brian O’Conner in the films.





Walker died in November 2013 while Furious 7 was still in production, and his character’s scenes were completed through CGI, archival footage and the use of brothers Caleb and Cody Walker as stand-ins.