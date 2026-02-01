 
Geo News

Final 'Fast & Furious' film: Title, release date revealed

Vin Diesel unveils the long-awaited details about the last 'Fast & Furious' movie

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 01, 2026

Final Fast & Furious film: Title, release date revealed
Final 'Fast & Furious' film: Title, release date revealed

The family is getting back together for the latest installment in the Fast & Furious franchise.

Universal announced Friday that the forthcoming sequel in the racing series is titled Fast Forever and set for theatrical release March 17, 2028. It follows the previous installment — director Louis Leterrier’s Fast X — having hit theaters in 2023.

Franchise star Vin Diesel, known for his role as Dominic Toretto, celebrated the news on Instagram, posting a photo of himself with late co-star Paul Walker, who played Brian O’Conner in the films. 


Walker died in November 2013 while Furious 7 was still in production, and his character’s scenes were completed through CGI, archival footage and the use of brothers Caleb and Cody Walker as stand-ins.

Cruz Beckham announces free fan meetups during 2026 tour
Cruz Beckham announces free fan meetups during 2026 tour
‘Melania' documentary soars despite nightmare critical reception
‘Melania' documentary soars despite nightmare critical reception
JJ Slater claims he caught Katie Price texting Jack Grealish and Kyle Walker
JJ Slater claims he caught Katie Price texting Jack Grealish and Kyle Walker
Matt Damon reflects on 45-year-old friendship with Ben Affleck
Matt Damon reflects on 45-year-old friendship with Ben Affleck
Jeff Brazier's family drama throws new 'ITV' reality show into uncertainty
Jeff Brazier's family drama throws new 'ITV' reality show into uncertainty
Jason Momoa looks back fondly at his time on 'Stargate Atlantis'
Jason Momoa looks back fondly at his time on 'Stargate Atlantis'
Alexander, Stellan Skarsgård bring their charming family affair to ‘SNL'
Alexander, Stellan Skarsgård bring their charming family affair to ‘SNL'
Kenan Thompson to leave ‘SNL' after Bowen Yang's shock exit?
Kenan Thompson to leave ‘SNL' after Bowen Yang's shock exit?