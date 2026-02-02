Kazakh president to discuss trade, connectivity on maiden Pakistan visit tomorrow

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (left) shakes hands with Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev as he arrives at the Independence Palace of Astana to attend Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in Astana on July 4, 2024. — APP

ISLAMABAD: Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will undertake his first state visit to Pakistan on February 3-4 at the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, according to a statement issued by Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday.

The Foreign Office said that he will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, comprising senior cabinet ministers and other high-ranking officials.

During the visit, President Tokayev is expected to meet President Asif Ali Zardari, hold talks with PM Shehbaz, and address the Pakistan-Kazakhstan Business forum.

"The visit will provide the two sides an important and timely opportunity to undertake a comprehensive review of bilateral relations, discuss new avenues for broadening cooperation, particularly in trade, logistics, regional connectivity, people-to-people contacts, and explore collaboration at regional and international forums," according to the statement.

“The forthcoming visit reflects the strengthening bonds between Pakistan and Kazakhstan, their mutual commitment to transforming historic and cultural affinities into robust cooperation, and their common desire for peace and progress in the region,” it added.

In September, during a visit to Pakistan by then-Kazakh deputy premier Murat Nurtleu, the two countries signed an Action Plan of Cooperation to strengthen bilateral ties.