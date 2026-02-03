Who is Josh D'Amaro? Disney's nominated CEO

The Walt Disney Company has named Parks Chief Josh D’Amaro as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective March 18, 2026, replacing the company's longtime chief executive Bob Iger.

Iger is expected to take on a senior adviser role until his contract ends on December 31, 2026.

D’Amaro, who currently serves as the chairman of a corporate unit known as Disney Experiences, will take over the entertainment empire amid turbulent times.

The studios are dealing with declining broadcast television viewership, the rise of generative artificial intelligence, scrutiny from the U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration, regulatory pressure and labour union unrest.

Disney’s sprawling empire includes the ABC broadcast network, the streaming platforms Hulu and Disney+, Marvel studios, the Star Wars franchise, Pixar and theme parks around the world.

The incoming CEO expressed gratitude following the announcement, saying, “I am immensely grateful to the Board for entrusting me with leading a company that means so much to me and millions around the world.”

Iger also welcomed the decision and praised his nominated successor, saying, “Josh D’Amaro is an exceptional leader and the right person to become our next CEO.”

Who is Josh D’Amaro?

Josh D’Amaro is a Business Administration graduate from Georgetown University. Over a career spanning several decades, D’Amaro has held leadership roles in the company both in the U.S. and internationally.

According to the Walt Disney Company, the 55-year-old incoming CEO has served across finance, business strategy, marketing, creative development and operations.

He joined Disney in 1998 at the Disneyland Resort and his previous roles at the company include President of Disneyland Resort, and President of Walt Disney World Resort.

D’Amaro also serves on the National Board of Directors for Make-A-Wish America, a long-time Disney partner.