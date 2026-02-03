Australian teen swims 2.5 miles to save family lost at sea

A 13-year-old Australian boy heroically saved his family after swimming for straight four hours through rough seas.

He went to rescue his mother and two younger siblings, who were swept miles from shore.

The incident happened last Friday, January 30, when Austin Apelbee, his mother, Joanne (47), brother Beau (12) and sister Grace (8).

The family were using paddleboards and a kayak off Quindalup beach in Western Australia when strong winds and current quickly pulled the family out to sea, damaging their kayak.

With the situation becoming worse, Joanne made the agonising decision to send Austin for help.

She recalled telling him, “This could get really serious really quickly.”

First, he attempted to kayak but failed. This forced him to swim for 2.5 miles (4km), even removing his life jacket partway because it was slowing him down.

Austin said, “the waves were massive.. i just kept thinking just swimming.”

When he reached the beave he immediately called emergency services and collapsed on the beach around 6:00 p.m.

Meanwhile, his mother continuously fought to keep Beau and Grace afloat on a single paddleboard as they drifted nine miles from shore.

Joanne admitted, “I had assumed Austin hadn’t made it.”

Around 8:30 p.m., a rescue helicopter found the trio. All were suffering from a cold, but fortunately, none of them required hospitalisation.

Austin was reunited with his family at the hospital.