Expert reveals shocking theory in disappearance of Savannah Guthrie's mother

An intelligence expert has floated a new theory in the disappearance case of NBC Today show host Savannah Guthrie’s 83-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie.

A law enforcement and Intel expert who is on the panel of CNN’s pool of security analysts, John Miller, on Monday, February 2, revealed a new theory while appearing on the CNN afternoon show, The Arena with Kasie Hunt.

CNN in-house analyst John Miller suggested that the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie could potentially have been “an abduction” that is potentially linked to “a well-known figure,” her daughter.

The theory indicates that the abduction could involve a “ransom,” or something of a similar nature, Miller explained.

However, the investigators have disclosed no further details about this theory.

The Pima County Sheriff, Chris Nanos, stated only that, “We believe she was taken out of the home against her will, and that’s how this investigation is moving.”

Previously, the Sheriff of Pima County revealed a stunning twist in the case of Savannah Guthrie’s missing mother, Nancy Guthrie, after the search entered into its second day.

Nanos said, “We believe she was taken out of the home against her will, and that’s how this investigation is moving.”

The county sheriff, on Monday, February 2, held a press conference and expressed concerns about Guthrie’s health.

Nanos added, “Nancy Guthrie does not have cognitive issues but has physical challenges and is in need of medication that can be fatal if not administered within 24 hours.”

Savannah Guthrie’s 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie was last seen at her home near East Skyline Drive in Arizona on Saturday evening, January 31, around 9:30 p.m.