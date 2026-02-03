Sindh Governor Tessori stresses need to bolster ties with Japan

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori (centre left) gestures along side other officials in Karachi, on February 3, 2025. — Reporter

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori has stressed the need to bolster ties with Japan, acknowledging Tokyo’s role in catering to the needs of Pakistani workers and students residing there.

In his remarks during the “Emperor’s Birthday Reception” (National Day Celebration) in Karachi, the governor extended his wholehearted congratulations to the Japanese government and people on their national day. He recognised Japan’s role in promoting sustainable growth and mutual cooperation.

Furthermore, he emphasised the importance of further enhancing collaboration between Sindh and Japan across various sectors.

In his remarks, Consul General of Japan in Karachi, HATTORI Masaru, expressed his utmost pleasure at hosting his third national day reception in Karachi. He reflected on the longstanding and cordial relations between Japan and Pakistan, highlighting recent efforts to enhance bilateral cooperation.

He reaffirmed Japan’s commitment to strengthening ties with Pakistan and collaborating with the federal and provincial governments to promote mutual development and prosperity.

Consul General HATTORI also emphasised Japan’s significant contributions to Pakistan’s socio-economic development, particularly in the fields of disaster prevention, healthcare and education.