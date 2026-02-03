 
Geo News

Sindh Governor Tessori stresses need to bolster ties with Japan

Tessori emphasises importance of further enhancing collaboration between Sindh and Japan across various sectors

By
Afzal Nadeem Dogar
|

February 03, 2026

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori (centre left) gestures along side other officials in Karachi, on February 3, 2025. — Reporter
Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori (centre left) gestures along side other officials in Karachi, on February 3, 2025. — Reporter

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori has stressed the need to bolster ties with Japan, acknowledging Tokyo’s role in catering to the needs of Pakistani workers and students residing there.

In his remarks during the “Emperor’s Birthday Reception” (National Day Celebration) in Karachi, the governor extended his wholehearted congratulations to the Japanese government and people on their national day. He recognised Japan’s role in promoting sustainable growth and mutual cooperation.

Furthermore, he emphasised the importance of further enhancing collaboration between Sindh and Japan across various sectors.

In his remarks, Consul General of Japan in Karachi, HATTORI Masaru, expressed his utmost pleasure at hosting his third national day reception in Karachi. He reflected on the longstanding and cordial relations between Japan and Pakistan, highlighting recent efforts to enhance bilateral cooperation.

He reaffirmed Japan’s commitment to strengthening ties with Pakistan and collaborating with the federal and provincial governments to promote mutual development and prosperity.

Consul General HATTORI also emphasised Japan’s significant contributions to Pakistan’s socio-economic development, particularly in the fields of disaster prevention, healthcare and education. 

FCC disposes of Arshad Sharif suo motu case, saying no need for 'judicial interference'
FCC disposes of Arshad Sharif suo motu case, saying no need for 'judicial interference'
SSGC assures gas supply in Karachi during Sehri and Iftar on Shab-e-Barat
SSGC assures gas supply in Karachi during Sehri and Iftar on Shab-e-Barat
Pakistan, Libya vow to strengthen bilateral ties, promote regional peace
Pakistan, Libya vow to strengthen bilateral ties, promote regional peace
Sindh governor nullifies ombudsperson's order against KE CEO in workplace harassment case
Sindh governor nullifies ombudsperson's order against KE CEO in workplace harassment case
Kite flying allowed only in Lahore during three-day Basant festival, clarifies CM Maryam
Kite flying allowed only in Lahore during three-day Basant festival, clarifies CM Maryam
Bushra Bibi confirms Imran's health improving after eye procedure: PTI chief
Bushra Bibi confirms Imran's health improving after eye procedure: PTI chief
Kazakhstan president arrives in Pakistan on two-day official visit
Kazakhstan president arrives in Pakistan on two-day official visit
Pakistan invited to join Iran-US talks in Istanbul: FO
Pakistan invited to join Iran-US talks in Istanbul: FO