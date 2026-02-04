Uzbek president to arrive in Pakistan on Feb 5 for two-day visit

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (left) and Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev are pictured at the Congress Centre in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on February 26, 2025. — PID

Mirziyoyev to meet president and PM, hold delegation-level talks.

Uzbek leader to address Pakistan-Uzbekistan Business Forum.

Discussions to explore deeper bilateral cooperation opportunities.



At the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev will undertake a two-day official visit to Pakistan on February 5-6, according to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

This visit reflects the growing bilateral ties between Pakistan and Uzbekistan, the Foreign Office said ahead of the Uzbek leader's state visit.

During the two-day visit, Mirziyoyev, along with his high-level delegation of ministers and business leaders, will meet President Asif Ali Zardari, hold delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and address the Pakistan-Uzbekistan Business Forum.

"Discussions will focus on reviewing the entire gamut of bilateral relations and identifying new avenues to further deepen cooperation in diverse sectors, including trade, energy, defence, education, people-to-people exchange and regional connectivity," the FO added.

This marks the second visit of President Mirziyoyev to Pakistan, signalling the upward trajectory in bilateral relations rooted in shared history, faith, and common aspirations for peace and prosperity in Central and South Asia.

In February last year, Pakistan and Uzbekistan pledged to raise bilateral trade from $400 million to $2 billion, while exploring cooperation in investment, connectivity, and tourism during PM Shehbaz Sharif's two-day visit to Tashkent.

Both leaders highlighted efforts to realise the Trans-Afghan Railway project, aiming to connect Central Asia with South Asia, with PM Shehbaz calling it a "game changer" for regional trade and connectivity.

PM Shehbaz thanked Uzbekistan for its warm hospitality, emphasising the centuries-old bond between the countries and noting that bilateral relations were progressing positively, with investment and trade forming the core of the strengthened partnership.