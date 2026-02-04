Kazakhstan eyes stronger ties with Pakistan, regional cooperation

Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during an interview with Geo News. — Reporter

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s recent state visit to Pakistan marked a turning point in Kazakhstan–Pakistan relations, yielding over 30 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) in several sectors.

In an exclusive interview with Geo News, he shares his assessment of bilateral ties and outlines the path forward for economic and regional cooperation.

President Tokayev also shared his views on his country's economic and political reforms, as well as his perspective on current global developments.

Q: How do you assess relations between Pakistan and Kazakhstan, particularly in terms of expectations, realities, and prospects for trade and investment cooperation?

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev: Kazakhstan regards Pakistan as a friendly country and a strategic partner that has earned respect in the international community. Since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1992, our two countries have worked together on many issues and projects of common interest. We maintain close and fruitful interaction within important international organisations, including the SCO, OIC, and CICA, contributing jointly to the promotion of global peace, stability, and sustainable development.

My first state visit to Pakistan was aimed at expanding the horizons of our partnership and opening a new chapter in the history of our relations. During the visit, governments and businesses signed more than 60 bilateral documents, which will give strong impetus to bilateral cooperation.

Priority areas of economic cooperation include transport and logistics, agriculture, industry and manufacturing, healthcare, education, and several other sectors. I see substantial opportunities for companies from our two countries to establish joint ventures and implement mutually beneficial projects. One of our key priorities is to significantly scale up bilateral trade.

Q: What is the main direction of cooperation between Pakistan and Kazakhstan?

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev: Economic cooperation and regional connectivity are central to our partnership. We aim to translate political goodwill into concrete economic outcomes, particularly through trade expansion, investment, and people-to-people links.

Q: Connectivity has become a major focus of your joint agenda. How important is this issue for Kazakhstan?

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev: Connectivity has indeed become a top issue of our joint agenda. In this context, Kazakhstan is ready to get involved in building the Kazakhstan–Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan corridor, which we regard as strategically important for regional connectivity and access to South Asian markets.

I am pleased to note that Pakistan has also shown a very positive approach towards close coordination in this strategically important project. We count on the active and coordinated participation of all stakeholders to ensure the successful implementation of transit and transport initiatives.

Q: Many politicians closely follow developments in the United States. How do you assess the current situation there, particularly President Donald Trump's domestic policies?

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev: President Trump is a strong and forward-looking leader who puts the national interests of his country first. This is clearly reflected in the strong economic performance of the US economy, as well as in the transformative reforms currently underway, particularly in the social sphere.

I am a committed supporter of his emphasis on common-sense policies and the restoration of law and order. Likewise, in Kazakhstan, we pursue a firm law-and-order policy to make our country stronger in today's complex global environment. From my point of view, all citizens must comply with the law and respect law enforcement agencies while avoiding any form of obstruction.

Q: Why did Kazakhstan decide to join the Abraham Accords?

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev: Kazakhstan has always been firmly committed to the principles of peace, stability, and international dialogue. The Abraham Accords, initiated by President Trump, represent a truly forward-looking initiative. By joining this framework, we reaffirm our belief in diplomacy as the most reasonable instrument for resolving differences and fostering long-term regional and global stability.

Kazakhstan maintains excellent relations with Israel, while at the same time consistently supporting the Palestinian people and advocating a two-state solution.

From the standpoint of national interests, joining the Abraham Accords lays a solid foundation for attracting investment, advanced technologies, and tangible economic benefits.

Q: Together with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, you signed the founding agreement of the Board of Peace in Davos. Some see it as an attempt to create an alternative to the United Nations. What is your assessment?

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev: The Board of Peace is a timely and relevant initiative designed to deliver swift and effective results. President Trump himself emphasised during the signing ceremony that the Board of Peace is intended to complement, not replace, the efforts of the United Nations, which is currently facing institutional strain.

It is particularly significant that this initiative implements United Nations Security Council Resolution 2803, recognising that peace must be anchored in both international legitimacy and effective leadership.

I am confident that the Board of Peace will make a meaningful contribution to strengthening global peace and stability through flexible and pragmatic mechanisms for conflict resolution.

Q: Do you believe that a long-term and sustainable peace plan for Gaza has a future?

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev: The plan presented by Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner appeared to be well-structured and ambitious, yet realistic. In certain aspects, it resembles a development-oriented project aimed at creating sustainable foundations for peace and prosperity. However, without genuine political will to move forward towards a two-state solution, no plan can be truly sustainable. This remains the only viable framework for breaking the recurring cycle of violence and instability.

Q: The war between Russia and Ukraine has become protracted. Do you see yourself as a potential mediator?

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev: The situation is extremely complex, and the core issue remains territorial in nature. Kazakhstan has consistently advocated for an exclusively political and diplomatic resolution to the conflict. In our view, the path to peace lies through negotiations between the opposing sides. While Kazakhstan does not seek a mediating role, we are ready to offer our good offices, including providing a neutral platform for negotiations, should such an opportunity arise.

Q: As an experienced diplomat, do you consider a military seizure of Greenland possible? What scenario do you find realistic?

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev: I would approach this question somewhat differently. There are many comparable cases in international practice where countries enter into long-term lease arrangements concerning specific territories or strategic infrastructure, often for shared and mutually beneficial objectives.

Any decision of this nature must be considered strictly within the framework of international law, including respect for state sovereignty and the principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations. One possible option could be a long-term lease arrangement between the United States and Denmark.

In such a case, Greenland would legally remain part of Denmark’s territory, ensuring that its sovereignty is preserved, while practical arrangements could serve shared strategic interests. Ultimately, through dialogue, responsible statecraft, and adherence to international law, I hope the parties will find a mutually acceptable and pragmatic agreement.

Q: Kazakhstan is currently discussing major constitutional amendments. What is the essence of these changes?

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev: Our country is undergoing one of the most significant processes of political transformation in its history, ensuring that progress is shared fairly across society. We have undertaken nation-building efforts to modernise Kazakhstan and make it more just and fair.

Kazakhstan has moved away from a super-presidential system towards a presidential republic with consolidated checks and balances, based on the concept of a strong president, an influential parliament, and an accountable government. We are now entering a new phase of political modernisation.

Major changes include the establishment of a single-chamber parliament, the National Council, and the introduction of the position of vice president. Human rights and freedoms are proclaimed as the nation’s highest priority, with unity, interethnic harmony, and interfaith coexistence forming the foundation of our statehood.

Q: What development path has Kazakhstan chosen for the future?

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev: We seek to build a just, safe, clean, and progressive Kazakhstan, where the principles of law and order prevail and social harmony is preserved. Today, Kazakhstan remains the largest economy in Central Asia. We have recorded strong economic growth, with GDP exceeding $300 billion and per capita income reaching historic highs.

Our investment policy focuses on maintaining a stable, transparent, and predictable business environment. At the same time, we aim to transform Kazakhstan into a fully digital state, harnessing artificial intelligence and advanced technologies.

We also seek to position Kazakhstan as a key transit hub across Eurasia and are undertaking large-scale modernisation of our energy sector in close partnership with foreign investors. Taken together, this reflects our chosen development path: a diversified, technology-driven, and globally competitive economy focused on improving the quality of life for our people.