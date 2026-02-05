Teddi Mellencamp reveals dad advice on 'The Masked Singer' gig

Teddi Mellencamp may have one of the most recognizable last names in music, but stepping onto The Masked Singer stage was still a nerve-wracking experience.

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star leaned on her famous father, John Mellencamp, for guidance before performing in disguise as Calla Lily on season 14.

“My dad said, ‘Just sing loud and proud, and if you don’t hit a note, you don’t hit a note, but as long as you’re giving it your all, that’s what matters,’” Teddi told Us Weekly after her unmasking on the February 4 episode. “And so that’s what I was doing.”

Initially, she kept her participation a secret from John but once rehearsals began, she asked the Grammy winner for advice.

The 44-year-old’s words were simple: “Don’t go out there trying to think that you’re a singer. Just go out there and sing the song the way you would if you were singing along. Have fun.”

That encouragement helped Teddi deliver two standout performances which were Rachel Platten’s Fight Song and her dad’s iconic hit Jack & Diane.

She explained that Fight Song has become an anthem for her while battling stage IV melanoma, symbolizing resilience after multiple surgeries and ongoing immunotherapy.

John hadn’t yet seen her rendition of Jack & Diane at the time of her interview, but he praised her debut performance.

“He thought the first episode was great,” Teddi shared. “I mean, he’s my dad, so it’s different. But he was like, ‘I thought you were great.’”

Though Teddi had not told her three children Slate (13), Cruz (11) and Dove (5) in advance, they recognized her voice immediately.

“Don’t even try to fool us. We know,” they told her.