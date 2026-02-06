Anya Taylor-Joy home break-in ends with intruder sentenced

Anya Taylor Joy faced a frightening moment when a man tried to break into the bedroom where she and her husband Malcolm McRae were hiding during late night at their London home.

The incident was happened on February 12, 2023, when two masked men forced their way into the house.

One of them was later named as Kirk Holdrick, 43. However, the men smashed glass to get inside, which alerted McRae.

He went to check the noise before quickly realising something was wrong.

McRae ran back to the bedroom where Taylor Joy was and locked the door as the couple pushed furniture against it to keep the intruders out.

With only a lamp in his hand, McRae shouted that he got a gun while the men tried to break in using a crowbar.

Moments later, the intruders ran away without taking anything.

Security cameras later showed the men climbing over a wall and triggering outdoor lights.

Attorney said that the break in may have been planned because Taylor Joy was staying at the house.

When police arrived, the couple were still locked inside the bedroom.

Holdrick first denied the crime and claimed that his DNA came from a past visit as he later admitted guilt.

He has now been sentenced to three more years in prison and this adds to the long jail terms he is already serving for other violent crimes.