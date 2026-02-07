PTI's memo seeking access to Imran Khan conveyed to ‘executive authorities': SC

A general view of the Supreme Court of Pakistan in Islamabad. —Reuters

PTI delegation again approached SC on Feb 6, says PRO.

Says PTI leaders handed memorandum to SC registrar.

SOPs emphasise ensuring accessibility, necessary amenities: official.



ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Saturday said that a memorandum submitted by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership on Friday had once again been conveyed to the “relevant executive authorities” for appropriate consideration under the law.

In a statement, a public relations officer of the top court said: “The concerns relating to access to the imprisoned PTI leader and the provision of medical reports were once again conveyed to the relevant executive authorities …”.

The SC official said that a group of parliamentarians affiliated to the former ruling party, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi, gathered in front of the court last month to register their concerns regarding access to their imprisoned leader.

The official said that the SC registrar engaged with the PTI’s representatives and assured that the concerns would be brought to the notice of Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yahya Afridi.

“Later in the day, their counsel, Mr Salman Akram Raja, Advocate Supreme Court, was granted audience by the honourable chief justice of Pakistan,” read the statement.

During the interaction, concerns relating to access to the imprisoned PTI leader, including access by family members and medical professionals, were conveyed, it added.

As the matter raised did not directly pertain to proceedings pending before the SC, the concerns were referred to the relevant “executive authorities” for consideration in accordance with law, on which the gathering dispersed peacefully.

“In absence of any communicated response for a week, the delegation, including opposition leaders in Senate [Allama Raja Nasir Abbas] and the National Assembly [Mehmood Khan Achakzai], once again approached the Supreme Court on February 6, 2026, with a signed memorandum, which was formally received by the Registrar, Supreme Court of Pakistan,” read the statement.

The official said that the PTI concerns were once again forwarded to the concerned “executive authorities,” it added.

The SC official said that the court, in order to address such eventualities in future, also issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) for engaging aggrieved litigants.

“The SOPs emphasise ensuring accessibility, facilitation, and provision of necessary amenities, including emergency medical cover, without compromising institutional decorum, judicial functions, or the rights of access of other litigants, the statement added.

In recent months, the former ruling party has staged multiple protests over lack of access to the jailed leader.

Khan, who has been in jail since August 2023, faces several cases ranging from corruption to terrorism, following his ouster from power through the opposition’s no-confidence motion in April 2022.

Last month, the PTI founder was shifted from Adiala Jail to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) for an eye procedure, prompting strong protests from his party.

Following the Khan’s 20-minute procedure at Pims, PTI staged demonstrations in several cities, including outside the SC.